Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died in hospital after being doused in petrol and set fire by her former boyfriend.

Owen Menach, a spokesperson at the Kenyan hospital, where she received treatment after sustaining 80% burns on her body, confirmed her death on Thursday.

Cheptegei’s boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, bought petrol, poured it on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement on Sunday.

More to follow