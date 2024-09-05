ParalympicsGB are back on the hunt for medals as the Paris Games roll into day eight.

British Paralympians have continued to excel on all fronts, with only China outstripping Great Britain in terms of medals.

In the pool, in particular, British athletes have dominated, with no other country winning more medals.

Overall, ParalympicsGB have won 77 medals, 33 golds, 25 silvers, 19 bronzes.

Here, ITV News takes a look at day eight, its winners, and who might come home with gold.

Swimming

Action in the pool kicked off with morning heats - ParalympicsGB athletes swimming their way into this evening's finals.

British medal hopefuls include Iona Winnifirth, Faye Rodgers, Toni Shaw, Scarlett Humphrey, Rebecca Redfern and Alice Tai.

Winnifirth is ParalympicsGB's youngest swimmer at 13, and will go for gold in the 100m breaststroke final, which will be followed by five further women's finals with British competitors.

Para powerlifting

World champion Olivia Broome secured bronze in the women's up to 50kg para powerlifting final.

Securing a podium spot, she made a successful lift of 119kg - only China's Xiao Jinping and Venezuela's Clara Fuentes managed to outlift the Brit.

Wheelchair fencing

The men's wheelchair final will start at 8.15pm as Great Britain face off against China. It comes after ParalympicsGB cruised past Brazil and France in the quarter and semifinals.

Wheelchair Fencer Oliver Lam Watson competing in the Men's Team Foil. Credit: PA

Athletics

The first medal of the day for ParalympicsGB came from Anna Nicholson in the women's F35 shot put.

The 29-year finished behind Ukrainian winner Mariia Pomanzan, and China's Jun Wang.

There are plenty more medals up for grabs on the track and field, with Melanie Woods taking on the women's 400m and Daniel Pembroke in the men's javelin, to name but a few.

Table tennis

Bly Twomey. Credit: PA

British schoolgirl Bly Twomey is dreaming of gold at Los Angeles 2028 after claiming her second bronze medal of an impressive Paralympics debut in Paris.

The 14-year-old from Brighton was already guaranteed a podium place in the women’s class seven singles ahead of a tense semi-final showdown with world and European champion Kubra Korkut.

Twomey flew out of the blocks against an opponent more than twice her age and looked set to remain on course to become Great Britain’s youngest Paralympic table tennis champion after taking the opening two sets.

But experienced 30-year-old Korkut gradually turned the tide before progressing with a 9-11 7-11 11-6 11-5 11-5 victory.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...