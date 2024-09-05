Police shoot 'suspicious person' outside Israeli consulate in Munich

Police have fired shots at a suspicious person near the Israeli Consulate and a museum on Nazi-era history in Munich.

Officers said a person was hit in the shooting, according to a post on X.

They said there was no evidence of any more suspects connected to the incident.

There was no immediate information on why the person was considered suspicious.

The incident took place in the Karolinenplatz area, near downtown Munich.

Police said they had increased their presence in the city, Germany's third-biggest, but they had no indication of incidents at any other locations or of any other suspects.

More to follow...

