Rayner hits back at criticism over Ibiza dancing video

Angela Rayner has hit back at criticism after she was filmed dancing at a club in Ibiza, saying "people deserve downtime."

The deputy prime minister faced some criticism from right-wing politicians and commentators for the video posted by actor and presenter Denise Van Outen, which showed Rayner dancing to a remix of Gotye's 'Somebody That I Used to Know'.

The housing secretary was singing along and dancing to the song behind the DJ decks at the Hi Ibiza club, alongside Australian DJ Fisher.

Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries wrote on X that the clip of Rayner "demeans her office", while right-wing journalist Dan Wooton said: “Angela Rayner has been Deputy Prime Minister for 56 days... Yet here she is raving into the early hours at one of the most expensive party clubs in Ibiza. What an absolute p*** take.”

Rayner hit back in an interview on Thursday, saying "people deserve downtime, I won't apologise for that.

"I take my job incredibly seriously... in fact I'm also concerned to make sure that I prove my worth because people often criticise my background.

"I know the people of this country deserve better and I'll fight for them every single day, but I also know that people deserve to have downtime as well", she said.

The MP for Ashton-under-Lyne did however apologise for her dancing: "I can apologise for my dance moves, they're not to everyone's taste", she joked.

Amidst the social media criticism, others defended Rayner, with Conservative commentator Tim Montgomerie posting that people needed to "lighten up".

Former minister Michael Gove also came to the deputy prime minister's defence, writing on X, "it's a tradition for Secretaries of State in the department."

Gove was pictured in 2021 dancing at a techno club in Aberdeen.

