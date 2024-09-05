UK to send 650 missiles to Ukraine in latest defence aid package

The UK will send 650 missiles to Ukraine in the latest show of commitment to Kyiv's defence against Russia, Defence Secretary John Healey is expected to reveal.

Healey is to announce the £162 million support package during a visit to Germany, at a defence summit with fellow ministers from across Europe.

The meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group will take place at the US Air Force base in Ramstein and marks Healey's first appearance as defence secretary.

Ahead of the summit, he said: “This new commitment will give an important boost to Ukraine’s air defences and demonstrates our new government’s commitment to stepping up support for Ukraine."

He added: “In recent days we have seen the tragic cost of Russia’s indiscriminate strikes on Poltava and Lviv. These new UK-made missiles will support Ukraine to defend its people, infrastructure, and territory from Putin’s brutal attacks."

It comes as at least seven people were killed and 35 left wounded in a Russian strike on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Wednesday.

A child and medical worker are said to be among the dead and others are in critical condition, Mayor of Lviv Andrii Sadovyi said.

On Tuesday, two ballistic missiles killed over 50 people and injured more than 200 others after striking a military training facility and hospital in Ukraine's eastern city of Poltava.

The 650 Lightweight Multirole Missile (LLM) systems will bolster Ukraine’s air defence capabilities as it continues to defend against the Russian invasion, and are expected to be delivered by the end of the year.

H undreds of LLMs have been delivered by the UK to Ukraine in the past, and the latest order marks the first part of a move to step up European defence production to support Ukraine's war effort.

The package has been mainly funded through the UK’s latest £3 billion a year package for Ukraine, alongside contributions from Norway and others.

