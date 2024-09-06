An American activist has been shot and killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials say.

Doctors say the woman was shot in the head and died after arriving at Rafidia hospital in Nablus.

ITV News' US partner CNN reports that the activist was shot during a weekly demonstration against an Israeli settlement near the Palestinian village of Beita.

The protests happen regularly and have grown violent in the past.

A month ago, American citizen Amado Sison was shot in the leg by Israeli forces, he said, as he tried to flee tear gas and live fire.

The Israeli military, who have been blamed for the killing by Palestinian officials, have yet to comment on the shooting.

More to follow...

