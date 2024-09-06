Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to all nine charges in his federal tax case on Thursday, in a surprise move on the day that his trial was due to begin.

The president's son is already facing potential jail time after his June conviction on felony gun charges.

Biden's latest trial was expected to showcase more details about foreign business dealings, which Republicans have seized on to try and paint the Biden family as corrupt.

The plea came hours after jury selection was supposed to begin in the case against him of failing to pay at least $1.4 million (£1 million) in taxes.

“I will not subject my family to more pain, more invasions of privacy and needless embarrassment,” Hunter Biden said in an emailed statement after he entered his plea.

“For all I have put them through over the years, I can spare them this, and so I have decided to plead guilty.”

Although President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential election muted the potential political implications of the tax case, the trial was expected to carry a heavy emotional toll for the president in the final months of his five-decade political career.

The charges carry up to 17 years behind bars, but federal sentencing guidelines are likely to call for a much shorter sentence.

He faces up to $1.35 million in fines. Sentencing is set for December 16 in front of US District Judge Mark Scarsi, who was nominated to the bench by former President Donald Trump.

He faces sentencing in the Delaware case, related to his gun charges, on November 13 - the week after the general election.

Those charges are punishable by up to 25 years in prison, though he is likely to get far less time or avoid prison entirely.

Hunter Biden leaves federal court with his wife Melissa Cohen Biden after pleading guilty in his felony federal tax case. Credit: AP

Prosecutors were caught off guard when Biden’s lawyer told the judge on Thursday morning that he wanted to enter what’s known as an Alford plea, under which a defendant maintains their innocence but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to secure a conviction.

Special counsel David Weiss' team objected to such a plea, telling the judge that Hunter Biden “is not entitled to plead guilty on special terms that apply only to him.”

“Hunter Biden is not innocent. Hunter Biden is guilty,” prosecutor Leo Wise said.

After a break in the hearing, Biden's lawyers said he had decided to plead guilty to all nine charges.

