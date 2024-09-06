Israeli forces appeared to have withdrawn from the Jenin and two other refugee camps in the occupied West Bank after a more-than weeklong military operation that left dozens dead. Israel says the large-scale raids in the territory, which began on August 28, were aimed at dismantling militant groups and preventing attacks.

It sparked international fears that it indicated Israel's plans to widen the war in Gaza.

During the operation, Israeli military officials said they were targeting militants in Jenin, Tulkarem and the Al-Faraa refugee camp curb recent attacks against Israeli civilians they say have become more sophisticated and deadly.

Troops have now reportedly been pulled out of all three camps, but the Israeli military suggested the operation was not yet over.

“Israeli security forces are continuing to act in order to achieve the objectives of the counterterrorism operation,” the military said in a statement.

Fighting has led to the deaths of 39 Palestinians who local health officials say have been killed during the Israeli push in the West Bank - most of whom, the military says, have been militants.

The fighting has had a devastating effect on Palestinian civilians living in Jenin.

Water and electric services have been cut, families have been confined to their homes and ambulances evacuating the wounded have been slowed on their way to nearby hospitals, as Israeli soldiers search for militants.During the operation, Israeli forces sent military bulldozers into the camp, ripping up roads in search of buried explosives.The war in Gaza began when Hamas and other militants staged a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people.

Hamas is believed to still be holding more than 100 hostages. Israeli authorities estimate about a third are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count.

