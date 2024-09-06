ParalympicsGB surpass Tokyo gold medal haul after wheelchair fencing win

ParalympicsGB have surpassed their gold medal haul from Tokyo 2020 with two days of competition at the Paris Games left to go.

Wheelchair fencer Dimitri Coutya's win in the men's individual epee category B took ParalympicsGB on to 42 golds in the French capital - one more than the team managed in Japan three years ago.

His achievement on Friday followed successes for cyclists Dame Sarah Storey and Sophie Unwin, athlete Ben Sandilands, wheelchair tennis doubles pair Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, and swimmer Poppy Maskill.

"I had no idea and I'm very proud to have been able to do that," said Coutya, following a 15-10 victory over Thailand's Visit Kingmanaw.

Great Britain's Sarah Storey celebrates with her gold medal after winning the Women's C4-5 Road Race. Credit: PA

In the category A epee, Piers Gilliver won silver following a 15-12 defeat to China's Gang Sun.

Earlier, Sandilands set a new world record to claim gold in the men's T20 1,500m.

The 21-year-old Scottish runner, who won world gold in the French capital last year, crossed the line in three minutes and 45.40 seconds.

In the pool, Maskill delivered her third gold of the Games by winning the women's S14 100m backstroke in a time of one minute and 5.74 secs, while team-mate Olivia Newman-Baronius took bronze.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning

"I was a little bit annoyed because it was not a personal best, but it was still a gold so I can't be too annoyed," said Maskill, who has also picked up a pair of silvers in France.

"I've stacked the medals in my room at the moment, but I want to put them on display in my living room so I can see them when I get home."

Maisie Summers-Newton won bronze in the women's S6 400m freestyle, before 17-year-old Mark Tompsett matched that achievement in the men's S14 100m backstroke.

Earlier, wheelchair racer Marcus Perrineau-Daley won silver in the men's T52 100m with a time of 17.27 secs, 0.57 secs behind Belgian Maxime Carabin.

Britain's 4x100m universal relay team of Zac Shaw, Jonnie Peacock, Ali Smith and Sammi Kinghorn won silver behind China in a time of 46.01 secs, while there was a second-successive F46 javelin bronze for Rio 2016 champion Hollie Arnold.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…