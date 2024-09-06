Saline nasal drops can cut the duration of colds by two days in young children, researchers have said.

A new study presented at the European Respiratory Society Congress in Vienna has found that saline nasal drops could reduce the risk of transmitting colds to family members.

Currently, the concentration of saline nasal drops used in the study aren't sold over the counter in the UK.

While a instruction video on how to make them yourself is being prepared, experts have warned against doing so until its release.

Professor Steve Cunningham, from the University of Edinburgh who worked on the ELVIS-Kids randomised controlled trial, said: “Children have up to 10 to 12 upper respiratory tract infections – what we refer to as colds – per year, which have a big impact on them and their families.

“There are medicines to improve symptoms, such as paracetamol and ibuprofen, but no treatments that can make a cold get better quicker.

“We found that children using salt-water nose drops had cold symptoms for an average of six days where those with usual care had symptoms for eight days.

“The children receiving salt water nose drops also needed fewer medicines during their illness.”

Prof Cunningham said that the 2.6% salt water concentration of drops used in the study cannot currently be bought over the counter and needs to be made by parents.

His team plans to release “simple instructions” and a video to help parents do this at home.

He added that he hoped the research “will encourage use of hypertonic saline nose drops by healthcare professionals (3% hypertonic saline solutions are available) until an over-the-counter or pharmacy preparation for this purpose can be made available.”

The professor explained how salt may work to cut the length of colds.

He said: “Salt is made up of sodium and chloride. Chloride is used by the cells lining the nose and windpipes to produce hypochlorous acid within cells, which they use to defend against virus infection.

“By giving extra chloride to the lining cells, this helps the cells produce more hypochlorous acid, which helps suppress viral replication, reducing the length of the virus infection, and therefore the duration of symptoms.”

The research team recruited 407 children aged up to six for the study and they were given either saline drops or usual care when they developed a cold.

In children given the drops, fewer households reported family members catching a cold (46% vs 61% for usual care).

Some 82% of parents said the nose drops helped their child get better quickly while 81% said they would use nose drops in the future.

Dr Matthew Siggins, research fellow at the National Heart and Lung Institute at Imperial College London, who was not involved in the study, said it remained unclear how saline might help cut cold symptoms.

He said: “Prevention of infection and spread is the most valuable goal in public health and, where vaccines are available, they remain the best route to protect yourself and others, but the reduction in household spread the study recorded in the saline group is encouraging.”

