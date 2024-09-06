Sir Keir Starmer to visit Ireland in bid to reset UK relations with Dublin

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will travel to Dublin on Saturday as he seeks to reset the UK's relationship with Ireland.

Sir Keir will meet with Taoiseach Simon Harris in his first official visit to the country.

Trade will be top of the agenda for the prime minister, with commerce across the Irish Sea worth more than € 100 billion (around £84 billion) each year.

The pair will also meet business leaders from firms including Accenture, Keelings and Primark to encourage further trade and investment.

Sir Keir, whose visit to Ireland is the first of any British prime minister for five years, said: "The UK and Ireland share the strongest of ties - through our close geography, shared culture and the friendship of our people.

"Our relationship has never reached its full potential, but I want to change that.

"We have a clear opportunity to go further and faster to make sure our partnership is fully delivering on behalf of the British and Irish people - driving growth and prosperity in both our countries.

Harris was the first international leader Sir Keir hosted after his General Election victory.

The Taoiseach said the meeting in Dublin is "an important moment of reset in British-Irish relations".

Sir Keir welcomed Harris to Chequers in July 2024. Credit: PA

He added the pair will discuss "how to ensure that this moment of reset benefits the totality of relations across these islands today and into the future".

The two leaders will also attend England's Nations League football match against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening.

Sir Keir has aimed to build closer ties with the European Union (EU), and countries that make up the bloc.

He visited Berlin and Paris last week as a means of building trust with French and German leaders.

