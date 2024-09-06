Carole's youngest son Lee took his own life in 2019. Three months after leaving an Essex mental health unit.

"I love you so much and I'm sorry" reads the letter he left for his mother.

"We had to bury him the week after his 21st birthday. The first thought is he should be here. He should be with us, he should be enjoying this with us. He's missed everything and he might not have if he'd got the help that he asked for."

Carole says her son, who was diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD), was promised therapy and a support worker in the community after he was discharged. But, despite her calling the service weekly, it never materialised.

"After Lee died, I called them and said to them, 'you can take him off your books now'," she tells me.

"Within half an hour they were on the phone to me apologising and I've got a letter, dated that day I think or the day after, trying to sweep up the problem."

Carole (centre) with her son, Lee (right). Credit: ITV News

I’ve been reporting on those so-called ‘problems’ - the failings in Essex’s mental health services - since 2019.

But families have been fighting much longer than that for change, and in the five years I’ve been covering their progress it did feel as if there were a few watershed moments.

One was in a courtroom in Chelmsford when a judge handed the provider of mental health services in the county, Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, a £1.5 million fine for failings that led to 11 people being able to take their own lives on their inpatient wards between 2004 and 2015.

Campaigners outside the crown court, led by Melanie Leahy - whose son Matthew was one of those 11 - were jubilant. A small price, but progress they felt to exposing the truth.

Melanie Leahy leads a demonstration August 2020 Credit: ITV News

Their big push though has been for a statutory public inquiry into mental health deaths in Essex.

In 2020, then-MP and Minister for Mental Health Nadine Dorries almost granted their wish by ordering a non-statutory inquiry, after Melanie raised the signatures needed for the issue to be debated in parliament.

Almost four years later, the inquiry - now in its statutory form as campaigners wanted - will finally begin on Monday. It will investigate how 2,000 patients died under the care of mental health services in Essex between 2000 and 2023.

Carole is one of those taking part and she will tell the Chair of the inquiry, Baroness Lampard, of her son's story.

Charlie Frost spoke to Carole, whose son Lee took his own life in 2019. Credit: ITV News

Former patients will also give evidence, including one woman who told me that within three weeks of being admitted to the Linden Centre in Chelmsford, she was raped by a fellow patient. As a victim of sexual assault we are protecting her identity.

"You should be saying I'm lucky that I got the mental health support I needed at the right time but no - I'm lucky I survived the Linden Centre," she tells me.

"I can remember at least two other occasions during my time on the ward where other women were raped. We were certainly not kept safe from one another, or from ourselves.

"I think in my case I don't blame the patient who raped me - he was unwell. I blame the staff that weren't able to safeguard me."

She says the treatment was cruel, describing how a staff member "smirked" at her when she asked for birth control following the rape.

She also recounts how "dangerous" the ward was, claiming that on occasions members of staff who were being paid to care for her would be distracted or sleep while on shift.

"I managed to abscond from the ward a couple of times. Once I took a very serious overdose. But as I say it was a very chaotic environment.

"It wasn't structured towards people becoming well. It was like you were contained in this pen and people didn't really know what was going on."

ITV News Reporter Charlie Frost spoke to a former patient of the Linden Centre in Chelmsford. Credit: ITV News

The Trust runs 35 adult inpatient wards and three for children and teenagers across the county. The acute wards are now segregated so men and women are separated.

But, in the four years since this inquiry was first ordered, concerns about the Trust have continued to be raised.

In that time coroners have written to the Chief Executive 14 times following 14 separate deaths, demanding "urgent action" is taken to prevent future deaths.

One mother, whose daughter is currently being treated at The Lakes in Colchester, sent me photographs that appear to show staff asleep when they are supposed to be on suicide watch, watching her daughter 24 hours a day.

She says it's led to her daughter being able hurt herself on the ward.

The Lakes in Colchester Credit: ITV News

In a statement the Trust's Chief Executive Paul Scott urged anyone with concerns around their care to contact them.

Mr Scott said: “We know how painful this time will be for those who have lost loved ones and our thoughts are with them. We will continue to do all we can to support Baroness Lampard and her team to provide the answers that patients, families and carers are seeking.

"We would urge anyone with concerns around their care, or that of a loved one, to contact us directly so that we can offer direct support.”

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust has urged anyone affected to contact their Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) on 0800 0857935 or epunft.pals@nhs.net

The Department of Health told me the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, will soon meet the families involved.

Mr Streeting said: “My thoughts are with all those affected, including the families and loved ones of those who tragically died. This is incredibly sad, with loss and suffering on a large scale.

"As part of this, I will be meeting the families shortly to hear directly of their experiences and to reassure them that we take this issue extremely seriously.

"We remain committed to assisting the Inquiry and will work with partners to transform mental health care as we fix our broken NHS.”

Carole's son Lee died in 2019. Credit: ITV News

Priya Singh, a Partner at law firm Hodge Jones & Allen, is working with 52 families who are taking part in the inquiry.

She told me: "People are continuing to die because of failings at the trust. The failings are continuing to happen. It's happening potentially today, yesterday, tomorrow. This is not something of the past."

For grieving families like Lee's, the damage is already done but the fight continues for justice and reform.

"I don't want any other family to go through what we've been through," Carole says.

"If one of my grandchildren need help when they're older hopefully if they ask for help they'll get it. Things need to change."

And that's what it's hoped this inquiry will bring - truth and change.

