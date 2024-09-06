Jenny Hastings, the wife of former Scottish rugby international Scott Hastings, has been missing since Tuesday after she went for a wild swim in the Firth of Forth.

Her family said Jenny failed to return after swimming in Wardie Bay in Edinburgh.

In a statement, the Hastings family said they were “absolutely heartbroken” at the news, adding that Jenny had “struggled with her mental health for a number of years”.

It added: “We miss our Jenny. She leaves a gaping hole in all our hearts and hope that she is returned to us safely so that we can celebrate her remarkable life.”

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said they received a “report of concern” at about 2.45pm, and a helicopter, coastguard rescue teams, lifeboats and other nearby vessels all took part in a search.

However the agency said the search failed to find anything, and was called off at 8.20pm that evening.

The family confirmed the case is being treated by the police as a "high risk missing person case".

In the statement, the family requested time to "grieve privately with family member" and said they will share any updates when they hear from police.

It is signed “Scott, Corey, Daniel, Kerry-Anne & Ian”.

Scott Hastings - brother of former Scotland captain Gavin Hastings - was also a Scottish international and played from 1986 to 1997.

