Andrew Flintoff named as England Lions head coach

Andrew Flintoff has taken his next step into coaching after returning to cricket following a crash that left him with severe facial injuries.

The former England cricketer, 46, was filming for the BBC show Top Gear when the car he was driving flipped over in December 2022.

Since returning to the public eye, Flintoff has taken on several coaching roles and has now been placed in charge of England Lions.

England Lions are a development side and proving ground for emerging talent.

Flintoff has signed up for winter tours of South Africa and Australia as well as summer fixtures against India A and Zimbabwe.

“I’m incredibly excited to take on this role with the England Lions,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to work with some of the best up-and-coming talent in the country and to help shape the future of the men’s game.

Northern Superchargers' head coach, Andrew Flintoff at The Hundred men's match at Headingley, Leeds. Credit: PA

"The Lions programme has always been a vital stepping stone for players pushing for international success, and I’m honoured to be part of that journey.

“The future of the game in England is in excellent health. There is a wealth of talent emerging, and I’m looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential.

"It’s an exciting time for English cricket, and I’m passionate about inspiring the next generation to take the sport forward. We’ve got a strong foundation, and I believe we can create something truly special.”

Flintoff has returned to cricket over the past year, serving as assistant coach at this summer’s T20 World Cup and leading Northern Superchargers in the most recent edition of the Hundred.

He is with the Test side at the Kia Oval for this week’s match against Sri Lanka, standing in for batting coach Marcus Trescothick.

Ed Barney, men’s performance director at the England and Wales Cricket Board, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Flintoff into this key role.

"Andrew stood out thanks to his inspirational leadership, coaching expertise, and deep understanding of the game.

“With Andrew’s guidance, the highest potential players will continue to develop, thrive and take their game to new levels.

"I’m confident his influence will resonate across English cricket, helping drive the game forward.”

