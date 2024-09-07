Britain's Jack Draper out of US Open semi-final

Play Brightcove video

Jack Draper was aiming to become the third British man to reach the US Open final in the Open era. ITV News reporter Ben Chapman was at Flushing Meadows

Britain's Jack Draper described vomiting on court as "the worst feeling ever" as he exited the US Open championships in New York.

The 22-year-old British number one lost 7-5 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 in a dramatic semi-final clash with world number one Jannik Sinner.

"I think obviously it's a big occasion for me," Draper said.

"I definitely felt, even though I generally feel pretty relaxed, I definitely felt more excited today, a few more nerves around."I'm definitely someone who is, I think, quite an anxious human being.

"I think when you add all that together, sometimes I do feel a bit nausea on court, and I do feel a little bit sick when it gets tough.

"I didn't have any problems before the match, but it obviously just built up."

A court attendant cleans up after Jack Draper vomited on court in the second set during the men's singles semifinal. Credit: AP

The match had started well for Draper who came close in the first set.

The second set was close too but Sinner's power, combined with the impact of Draper's illness on court, proved too much.

The Briton was sick four times on court in total during the match.

The third set was a mere formality as the Italian world number one moved into his first US Open final.

Despite the semi-final loss, Draper will become a top-20 player for the first time next week.

He was ranked 123rd in the world this time last year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…