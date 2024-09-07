Elton John attends documentary premiere after revealing 'limited vision'

Sir Elton John has made his first public appearance at Toronto International Film Festival, days after announcing a severe eye infection had left him with limited vision.

The British singer, 77, attended the world premiere of a documentary about his life titled Elton John: Never Too Late.

The film is d irected by RJ Cutler and Sir Elton’s husband, David Furnish, and looks back over the musician’s decades-long career.

His appearance comes days after making a health announcement on Instagram to his almost five million fans.

“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” Sir Elton wrote.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.

“I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.

“I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

The new film captures Sir Elton preparing for his final concert in North America – at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

It also documents his love story with Canadian filmmaker Furnish, who married Sir Elton in 2014. They share two sons, Zachary and Elijah.

After the film was screened, Sir Elton became overwhelmed with emotion, telling the audience: “The thing I love about this movie is that I have him (Furnish) and I have my two sons.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved,” he said, pausing to hold back his tears.

“And I will hope to keep making music, but I want to be at home with them and see them and treasure them.

“It’s the greatest feeling I’ve ever had in my life, more than having a first number one album on Billboard, yeah, that was really nice for about five minutes, but this is a lifetime.”

