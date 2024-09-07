Gaza ceasefire, China and Russia: MI6 and CIA chiefs discuss joint challenges

British and American spy chiefs have discussed efforts for for a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza, as well as threats posed to both countries security by China and Russia, in a rare public statement.

MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore and CIA director Bill Burns warned world order is "under threat in a way we haven't seen since the Cold War".

In a joint article penned for the Financial Times, the spymasters wrote the two agencies are "working ceaselessly" and have "exploited our intelligence channels to push hard for restraint and de-escalation" in the Middle East.

They said that both the United Kingdom and United States "co-operate in a contested international system where our two countries face an unprecedented array of threats".

China, which was described as "the principal intelligence and geopolitical challenge of the 21st century", and "an assertive Russia" were listed among the threats.

"Our services are working ceaselessly to achieve a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza, which could end the suffering and appalling loss of life of Palestinian civilians and bring home the hostages after 11 months of hellish confinement by Hamas," the pair said.

They added that Mr Burns in particular had played a "hands-on role" in negotiations in Egypt, bringing together opposing parties to broker a hostage and ceasefire deal in August.

The UK and US have largely acted in lockstep with their approach to the conflict in Gaza, but this week Sir Keir Starmer's government diverted from this approach, announcing it would suspend some arms export licences to Israel.

Touching on Ukraine, both men said staying the course in offering support to Kyiv is "more vital than ever", while also drawing attention to online disinformation spread by Russian actors.

"Beyond Ukraine, we continue to work together to disrupt the reckless campaign of sabotage across Europe being waged by Russian intelligence, and its cynical use of technology to spread lies and disinformation designed to drive wedges between us," they said.

Sir Richard and Mr Burns also made their first public speaking appearance together on Saturday at the Financial Times Weekend Festival.

Mr Burns warned, during his appearance, that were Iran to ship ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine "it would be a dramatic escalation of the nature of their partnership".

He did not comment on if he believes such a transfer has already taken place.

