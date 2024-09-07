King's health 'heading in a very positive trajectory', says royal source

The King's health is "heading in a very positive trajectory” as he reaches his second year on the throne, a royal source has claimed.

Charles, 75, became head of state immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September 2022 at the age of 96.

The King endured a bombshell second year as sovereign after being diagnosed with cancer.

His daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales is also being treated for the disease.

But a source said Charles had coped with the past year with a “determination to be as public as he was able” to reassure the nation about how much he could still do.

He has also been buoyed by Queen Camilla’s support.

Charles is expected to attend church on the anniversary, which falls during his summer break on his Aberdeenshire estate in the Scottish Highlands.

The source said: “There will be personal thoughts, prayers and reflections.

“I’m sure it will be a very poignant day for all. How could it not be, not least given the year of challenge that the whole family has had?”

King Charles III reads cards and messages sent by well-wishers following his cancer diagnosis. Credit: PA

The King and Queen are gearing up for an important tour to Australia and Samoa in the autumn – their first major overseas trip since news of Charles’s cancer was announced.

“Health has to remain the number one priority, albeit heading in a very positive trajectory,” the source said.

The King spent around three months away from public-facing duties and returned in April with a visit to a cancer centre in London.

He had a high profile run of engagements through the next few months with D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations, Trooping the Colour, the incoming Japanese state visit, a short trip to Jersey and Guernsey, the appointment of a new Prime Minister, and the State Opening of Parliament.

