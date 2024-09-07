The NHS has been "broken" in ways which are "unforgivable", Sir Keir Starmer is expected to say in a major Sunday broadcast interview.

The prime minister will make the claim as a review into how children are treated by the NHS is to be published this week.

Speaking to the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg from the Downing Street Cabinet Room, Sir Keir will say reforms to the NHS by the Conservatives in power were "hopelessly misconceived", and blame the previous government for leaving it in an "awful state", following austerity and the pandemic.

A review by eminent surgeon and independent peer Lord Darzi, due to be published on Thursday, is expected to highlight how children are being let down by the health service.

It is also likely to pinpoint falling vaccination rates, as well as rises in ADHD medication and in eating disorder-related hospital admissions for children.

In the interview, due to be broadcast on Sunday morning on BBC One, Sir Keir will say: "Everybody watching this who has used the NHS, or relatives have, know that it's broken, they know that it's broken, that is unforgivable, the state of our NHS."

The prime minister will claim the health service's problems stem from "the money that was taken out of the NHS, particularly in the early years of the coalition from 2010 onwards, the [Andrew] Lansley reforms, which were hopelessly misconceived. And then, of course, Covid on top of all that, which has put us in this awful position for the NHS".

Sir Keir is also expected to pin the blame of NHS failings on the previous government, as he has done with the UK's economic situation.

"The last government broke the NHS," he will say.

The prime minister will add: "Our job now through Lord Darzi is properly understand how that came about and bring about the reforms, starting with the first steps, the 40,000 extra appointments.

"But we've got to do the hard yards of reform as well. And, as I say, I think it's only a Labour government that can do the reform that our NHS needs, and we'll start on that journey."

During the interview, Sir Keir will also face questions on the government's response to the summer riots, the Grenfell Tower fire, the government's claims of a £22 billion black hole in the public finances, his coming visit to the White House, and the name of the new Downing Street cat.

