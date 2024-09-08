Play Brightcove video

A spokesperson for the hospital said it is taking the review and concerns "incredibly seriously"

Great Ormond Street Hospital has begun an urgent review of 721 cases of children seen by one of its former consultant orthopaedic surgeons after concerns were raised about his practice, according to reports.

The hospital trust said the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) was asked to review its paediatric orthopaedic service following accusations about Yaser Jabbar.

Citing a leaked report, The Sunday Times said that of the 37 cases already reviewed, 22 children have been found to have come to some degree of harm, 13 of them classed as “severe harm” – that is, likely to include lifelong injuries.

In one case a child underwent an amputation which, according to the RCS review panel, could possibly have been avoided with a different route of treatment.

Some children suffered leg length discrepancies following operations, which will require years of further treatment.

Mr Jabbar, who no longer works at the London hospital, is reported to be an expert in limb reconstruction but has not had a licence to practise medicine in the UK since January 8, according to the General Medical Council’s website.

Earlier this year, Great Ormond Street Hospital wrote to the families of all children treated by Mr Jabbar, and apologised for any “worry and uncertainty” the letters about the care provided by him may have caused.

It could now face multiple claims for compensation.

The hospital trust said the RCS was asked to review its paediatric orthopaedic service following concerns raised by family members and staff.

The RCS then raised concerns about Mr Jabbar, which the trust said are being taken “incredibly seriously” and will now be reviewed by independent experts from other paediatric hospitals.

The GMC’s website indicates the orthopaedic surgeon was made the subject of certain conditions on January 4 - which included having a clinical supervisor at all times and seeking approval from the GMC before beginning work in a non-NHS post or setting.

Caroline Murgatroyd, of Hudgell Solicitors, which represents some former patients, said initial findings by the RCS “paint a very worrying picture of the treatment provided to children by Mr Jabbar”.

“They outline unacceptable assessments, examinations, clinical decision-making, and treatments of patients, poor communication with families with regards to seeking their consent for treatments and procedures, as well as failures to make it clear what kind of complications children could face after undergoing surgery,” she continued.

“There are also references to children being subjected to surgeries which the RCS review panel could see no justification for, with children undergoing procedures which brought them no clear benefit.

“The findings so far have been shocking to read and have been very upsetting for our clients.

“In one particular case a child underwent an amputation after having been put through a series of procedures. In this case the review panel found the amputation could possibly have been avoided with a different route of treatment.

“Children have suffered leg length discrepancies following inappropriate and unnecessary surgeries which will require further and prolonged treatment, and nerve injuries causing ongoing pain.

“There is also a lack of documentation over the decision-making process, or about discussing cases with consultant colleagues or the families of children themselves.

“From the cases we have seen details on, it appears the hospital may be facing many claims for compensation.”

A spokesman for Great Ormond Street said: “Following concerns raised by family members and our staff, we asked the Royal College of Surgeons to review our paediatric orthopaedic service.

“We are taking these concerns incredibly seriously.”

