Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher has said he is "thrilled and honoured" as a "grumpy middle-aged man, who hates having his picture taken" to have his image added to the National Portrait Gallery.

The picture of Gallagher, taken by photographer Zoe Law, will go on display for the first time on Friday, November 29.

Gallagher's image will make up part of the London gallery's Legends exhibition, which will feature 100 portraits taken by Law of people who have influenced her life and career.

It comes after Gallagher and his brother, Liam, announced that their band, Oasis, will be reuniting for a run of UK gigs next year for the first time since breaking up in 2009.

Once the exhibition ends next March, the image of Gallagher will remain part of the gallery's permanent collection.

The portrait has been commissioned as part of the gallery's Legends exhibition. Credit: National Portrait Gallery

England World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton, actor Orlando Bloom and a never-before-seen picture of Canadian actress Kim Cattrall are among the other images that will also go on display as part of the gallery.

Gallagher said it is "very special" to know the portrait is "being permanently displayed for future generations to marvel at".

Law, meanwhile, said having her photo of Gallagher become part of the gallery’s permanent collection is "the greatest honour".

Sabina Jaskot-Gill, senior curator of photographs at the gallery, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have recently acquired Zoe Law's portrait of Noel Gallagher for the National Portrait Gallery's photographs collection.

"I am really looking forward to seeing more of her Legends exhibited across our studio gallery and spotlight space in what promises to be an exciting and innovative display."

