Para-canoeing wins ensure ParalympicsGB finish Paris Games with 49 gold medals

Gold medals for ParalympicsGB in Para-canoeing on Sunday ensured the team finished the 2024 Paralympics on 49 golds, and second place overall in the final medal table.

Charlotte Henshaw emerged victorious in the KL2 women's 200m singles, while Laura Sugar won the same event in the women's KL3 category.

Their golds contributed to ParalympicsGB's final medal tally for these Games, which stands at 49 gold, 44 silver and 31 bronze. It comes after the team had surpassed the tally achieved in Tokyo 2020 on Friday.

In the overall medal table, ParalympicsGB finished in second spot to China, with the United States securing third.

ParalympicsGB also equalled another record at Paris 2024 as its athletes won medals across 18 of the 19 sports the team competed in.

Penny Briscoe OBE, ParalympicsGB Chef de Mission at Paris 2024, hailed the results as a "testament to our incredible athletes, coaches and support staff".

She said: "ParalympicsGB have achieved so many milestones at these Games, I could not be more proud of every single team member for their fantastic performances across 11 thrilling days of competition here in Paris."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were among those who congratulated the team on their achievement.

In a joint-statement, the pair said: " Behind every medal won lies a wonderful story of courage, commitment and true talent, matched by a determination that has taken you to the very top.

"We rejoice in your victories, while saluting and celebrating all those who have taken part, as well as thanking the support teams who play such a special part in your achievements.

"Your example has succeeded in inspiring, encouraging and lifting the hearts of all."

ParalympicsGB's gold medal rush began with Games' debutant Poppy Maskill in the pool in the 100m butterfly S14 and continued throughout the eleven days of competition.

Poppy Maskill was ParalympicsGB's most successful athlete at the 2024 Paralympics. Credit: PA

Day four of the Games provided a particular highlight of the Paris Games for ParalympicsGB as the team won 12 gold medals - the greatest number in a single day this century.

Maskill's medal haul of three golds and two silvers made her the most successful athlete in the team, but there was plenty of promise from other young stars too, as ParalympicsGB's youngest athlete, 13-year-old Iona Winnifrith, won her first Paralympic medal, a silver in the 100m breaststroke SB7.

ParalympicsGB's most successful athlete of all time, Para-cyclist Dame Sarah Storey, added two further gold medals at these Games, taking her own personal personal tally to 19.

The Games will also be remembered as the most successful, to date, for ParalympicsGB's Para-triathlon and Para-canoe squads, while athletes in the pool claimed no fewer than 18 golds - their highest number this century.

Ms Briscoe added: "The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games have been memorable for so many reasons beyond the amazing performances we have seen on the field of play.

"The Paris 2024 organisers have provided us with experiences that will live in our hearts forever - from spectacular venues to amazing volunteers, our hosts have made these a Games to remember."

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...