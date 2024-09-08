Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will be joined by Hollywood actor Idris Elba when he launches a new effort to tackle knife crime.

Sir Keir will be joined by Elba, an anti-knife campaigner, on Monday as he launches the coalition which aims to stop young people from being dragged into violent gangs.

The coalition will bring together campaign groups, families of people who have lost their lives to knife crime, and young people who have been affected by it - as well as Elba and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Technology companies, sporting organisations, the health service, and the police are also involved in what is expected to the first annual knife crime summit.

The coalition will work with experts to develop an understanding of what causes young people to be dragged into knife crime.

"We need to tackle the root causes of knife crime, not just the symptoms," said Elba.

He added: "The coalition is a positive step toward rehabilitating our communities from the inside out."

The prime minister is expected to share how personal the task is for him, drawing from his legal career.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning

Ahead of the gathering, Sir Keir said: "As director of public prosecutions, I saw first hand the devastating impact that knife crime has on young people and their families. This is a national crisis that we will tackle head on.

"We will take this moment to come together as a country - politicians, families of victims, young people themselves, community leaders and tech companies - to halve knife crime and take back our streets."

Ministers have already taken steps to ban so-called ninja swords, and plan to strengthen the laws around the online sales of knives.

Commander Stephen Clayman, the national policing lead for knife crime, has been tasked with leading a rapid review to understand how these weapons are sold online and delivered to under 18s, and to close loopholes in the law.

He will report back to the home secretary by the end of the year.

Monday's announcement is the first step in the government's 10-year plan to tackle knife crime, which will be central to its mission to keep our streets safe.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…