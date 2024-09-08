Three Israelis killed in shooting at Jordan-West Bank border, officials say

Three Israelis were shot and killed Sunday at the border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan, Israeli officials said.

The military said the gunman approached the Allenby Bridge Crossing from the Jordanian side in a truck and opened fire at Israeli security forces, who killed the man in a shootout.

It said the three people killed were Israeli civilians. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said they were all men in their 50s.

Jordan is investigating the shooting, its state-run Petra News Agency reported.

The Western-allied Arab country made peace with Israel in 1994, but is deeply critical of its policies toward the Palestinians.

Jordan has a large Palestinian population and has seen mass protests against Israel over the war in Gaza.

The Allenby crossing over the Jordan River, also known as the King Hussein Bridge, is mainly used by Israelis, Palestinians and international tourists. Authorities in Israel and Jordan said the crossing was closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, in Gaza an Israeli airstrike early Sunday killed five people, including two women, two children and a senior official in the Civil Defense - first responders who operate under the Hamas-run government.

The Civil Defense said the strike targeted the home of its deputy director for north Gaza, Mohammed Morsi, in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. The army says it tries to avoid harming civilians and only targets militants.

Gaza's Health Ministry says over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began.

Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people in their October 7 attack into southern Israel.

