Early prison release scheme gets underway amid capacity crisis

The government will begin releasing prisoners early on Tuesday in order to tackle the overcrowding crisis.

It is expected around 1,700 prisoners will be released in addition to the around 1,000 prisoners normally freed each week.

Hundreds more prisoners are due to be freed early next month in the second stage of the scheme.

The policy will not apply to those convicted of sex offences, terrorism, domestic abuse or some violent offences.

Even with the lower 40% automatic release, it is expected to only fix the problem for 18 months.

Last week the prison population in England and Wales hit 88,521, having risen by 1,025 people over the past four weeks and stands at the highest level ever recorded.

Without any changes, it was predicted there would be almost 100,00 prisoners by 2025. The official usable capacity is currently 88,895, but several new jails are being built and the Labour government has promised to increase construction.

The sharp rise is likely to have been driven by the number of people remanded in custody or given jail sentences following the recent disorder across parts of the country.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood during a prison visit. Credit: PA

In July, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced plans to cut the proportion of sentences inmates must serve behind bars from 50% to 40% as the Ministry of Justice said overcrowding had pushed jails to the “point of collapse”.

At Keir Starmer's first press conference as prime minister, he spent a considerable amount of time criticising the previous government for handing his administration a prison system in crisis.

The prison population in England and Wales has been rising in recent years. Credit: PA

He said the whole system was "broken" and he would have to approach how he dealt with it with "raw honesty."

Domestic abuse charities warned that the scheme may come at the expense of women and children’s safety, while others raised concerns that it would push probation services to breaking point.

Jessica Eagelton, head of policy and public affairs at Refuge, saying the "the early release exemption list will not include all domestic abuse offenders, for example, those charged with common assault."

She said the list does not include domestic abusers who are currently serving sentences for different crimes.

The prisons watchdog has also warned it was "inevitable" some of those being released would re-offend.

Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor said: "It’s inevitable that some of these prisoners will get recalled to custody and it’s inevitable that some of them will go out homeless."

Large numbers of prisoners being freed on the same day, and when the “preparation period, with the best will in the world, has been squeezed into a shorter time than you would normally expect”, “inevitably increases the risk of further offences (being committed) in the future”, Mr Taylor warned.

After his election victory last week, Starmer appointed James Timpson OBE, of Timpson shoe repairs, as prison's minister.

Timpson, who is now a Lord, has advocated for employing former prisoners and reforming the UK's prison system.

The Timpsons boss told a Channel 4 podcast last year that "only a third of inmates should actually be in jail", and the country is "addicted to punishment".

The previous government under Rishi Sunak triggered emergency measures to tackle the crisis, including allowing some prisoners to be released up to 70 days early.

The End of Custody Supervised License Scheme (ECSL) initially involved inmates being released up to 18 days early. That was then extended to between 35 and 60 days in March, and further extended to 70 days in May.

