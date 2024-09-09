Children often come up with the most creative excuses for being late to school, with a new study revealing that seagulls, Greggs, and guinea fowl have all been blamed.

A survey by the research app Teacher Tapp, involving over 2,000 teachers, found that rather than the usual "the dog ate my homework" excuses, seagulls were blamed for tardiness 18 times.

A delay due to a pupil visiting the b akery chain, Greggs, known for its sausage rolls, was mentioned four times, with two of those specifically referencing Britain's favourite puff pastry snack.

Credit: PA

One child explained they were late because they "put blue food dye on a waffle instead of syrup, and mum had to clean it off [their] face and hands before bringing [them] in."

Others said their Nan "took them to the wrong school," and another claimed they were late as they could not leave their home "until all toys had been hugged, because the toys have anxiety".

Animals are a favourite excuse among students; encounters with squirrels, dead bats, and "looking at cows that weren’t there" were among the reasons given for being late.

Teachers in rural schools said they have to contend with children needing to deliver various baby animals, or having chores like “catching guinea fowl in a net” and “putting the chickens back".

One pupil even claimed their hamster was "stuck in the chimney...again".

Some excuses among teenagers are more unusual; one student said they were confused and "sat in the wrong lesson for 40 minutes," while another blamed being late on being "locked in a cemetery".

Appearance also matters, with one student explaining their "eyebrow colour wasn’t correct".

In one bizarre case, a drama student was late as they were "stuck on top of a wardrobe" after someone removed the ladder.

In one incident, a student blamed their lateness on a collapsed ceiling in the boys' toilets, caused by the weight of "hidden vapes", forcing them to use a toilet further from their classroom.

The Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, recently described the number of children missing school as an “absence epidemic”, and warned the number has rocketed since the Covid-19 pandemic.

A report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) published earlier this year said nearly two in five (37%) pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds are “persistently absent”, meaning they miss at least one day of school per fortnight on average.

