Harvey Weinstein taken to hospital for emergency heart surgery, lawyer says

Disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein has been taken from prison to hospital for emergency heart surgery, a spokesperson for his lawyer said.

The 72-year-old was taken to the hospital from the Rikers Island jail in New York, where he is being held in custody.

The former film mogul had been experiencing chest pains, according to US outlets.

Weinstein is serving a prison sentence following a rape and sexual misconduct conviction in Los Angeles related to an incident in 2013 where he appeared uninvited in a woman’s hotel room during a Los Angeles film festival.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in February 2023.

He is currently in custody in Rikers Island jail complex while awaiting a retrial in Manhattan after a 2020 conviction for rape was overturned earlier this year in a majority decision from the Court of Appeal in New York.

More to follow...

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment