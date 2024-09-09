James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa, dies aged 93

Actor James Earl Jones has died at the age of 93, his agent has said.

The Hollywood star is known best for his roles as Darth Vader in Star Wars and the voice of Mufasa in the Lion King.

Mr Jones' representative confirmed he died at his home in New York, with his family by his side.

He had a distinguished career that spanned some 60 years and took him from a small-town theatre in Michigan to the highest reaches of Hollywood, where he appeared in dozens of movies and TV series.

In the mid-1970s, Star Wars creator George Lucas cast British actor David Prowse as the man inside Darth Vader’s black suit, but decided he wanted someone else to voice the character.

“George thought he wanted a - pardon the expression - darker voice,” Jones once told the American Film Institute. “I lucked out.”

During his career he won a host of awards including Emmys, Tony Awards, a Grammy and he was given an honorary Oscar. Credit: AP

The US actor’s voice was also lent to the likes of Mufasa in Disney’s 1994 film The Lion King, various audiobooks and to CNN for its “This is CNN” tagline.

Tributes have begun for the pioneering actor, led by Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, posted “#RIP Dad” with a broken heart emoji as he shared a news report of Jones’ death.

