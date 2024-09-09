Play Brightcove video

Princess Catherine has shared an update on her health in a rare, intimate video of her and her family

The Princess of Wales has completed her course of preventative chemotherapy and is “looking forward” to beginning a gradual return to public duties, she confirmed in a personal message released this afternoon.

Kate, who began treatment in late February following abdominal surgery, says: “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus.

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

“Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

The photos were shot by Will Warr in Norfolk last month. Credit: Will Warr

Princess Catherine and her husband, Prince William. Credit: Will Warr

The Princess has shared an audio recording of her personal message along with a new video of her family filmed in Norfolk last month.

The video reflects how she has drawn strength from her close family in recent months and the sanctuary she has found in the natural world.

She spoke of the “relief” to have completed her treatment as says how “the last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family”.

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship reports on the latest update from the Princess

Kate adds: “Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

“With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

The Princess of Wales has spoken about her experiences with cancer over the past nine months. Credit: Will Warr

Princess Catherine has shared a personal message alongside a rare, intimate video of the family. Credit: Will Warr

It is understood that the Princess will begin to undertake a light programme of work until the end of the year and this will include a handful of public engagements.

She hopes to be at the Cenotaph for Remembrance Sunday and is working on plans for her annual Carol Concert.

It is also likely she will hold a small number of meetings over the coming months and hopes to carry out some engagements focussing on the charities, issues and causes closest to her.

In June, Kate described how she had “good days and bad days” during her treatment and since then has carried out two public engagements: Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon.

Kate has also started to work from home on projects including early childhood.

She says she enters this new phase of her recovery “with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life”.

Princess Katherine and Prince William are seen hugging and kissing in the video. Credit: Will Warr

In the message, she says: “William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time.

“Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

