ParalympicsGB calls for 'Equal Play' as heroes return home

ParalympicsGB is calling on the government to ensure every child has the same access to physical education in school.

The athletes made their plea in an open letter to the Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as they arrived back in St Pancras on Monday after the Games in Paris with British athletes finishing second in the medal table with 124.

Throughout the 11-day competition athletes including Hannah Cockroft have made the ‘equals’ sign in support of the Equal Play campaign, as they seek to ensure disabled children are not left on the sidelines in school sport.

"Over the past 11 days at Paris 2024, the ParalympicsGB team have been energised by the incredible support from the UK public, both back home and at the venues where British fans were loud and proud," the open letter says.

"Just 1 in 4 disabled children say they take part regularly in sport at school. There are 1.5 million disabled children - 15% of the school population - and it is shocking that such a large number of young people do not have the chance to participate in sport and develop and grow as a result.

"Your government has a unique opportunity to shift the dial so that by the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic games, no disabled child faces this discrimination."

Paralympics GB solicited a plan from across government with steps for change. This includes empowering teachers with the right tools and resources to deliver inclusive PE, redefining how sport is seen within the school curriculum and increasing the number of disabled people entering the teaching profession.

The Equal Play campaign comes off the back of a documentary of the same name that was broadcast on Channel 4 in August.

The film follows two children as they are sidelined in school and demand their right to be treated equally in access to sports and PE.

The team said they were “ready” to work with the government on this matter.

