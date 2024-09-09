Keir Starmer is facing another backbench rebellion over his plans to cut winter fuel payments for 10 million pensioners in England and Wales.

Under the plans announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in July, winter fuel payments will be restricted to those receiving pension credit, meaning millions of pensioners will lose out on the payments of between £200 and £300 this winter.

A dozen Labour backbenchers have signed a motion put forward by one of the party’s new MPs, Neil Duncan-Jordan, calling on the government to delay implementing the policy.

The motion has also been signed by six of the seven Labour MPs who lost the whip in July after voting against the King’s Speech over the government’s refusal to abolish the two-child benefit cap.

However, ministers continue to insist the cut is necessary to help fill a £22 billion “black hole” in this year’s budget, left by their Conservative predecessors.

Ahead of a vote on Tuesday, which is likely to see Starmer suffer another backbench rebellion, Reeves will address a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party on Monday in an effort to address backbench concerns.

Home Office minister Dame Diana told ITV she would “reluctantly” vote for the policy on Monday, emphasising that it was “a difficult decision”.

"This is a really difficult issue and the Home Office found a black hole of £6.4 billion that the last government left us," she said.

"Across government, the Chancellor (Rachel Reeves) is having to look at where she knows there is a black hole and she's put forward this proposal, it's a difficult decision.

"Alongside the need to make sure that everyone who is entitled to pension credit, and that's often the most vulnerable and poorest pensioners who are getting that, it will allow you then to pass through to winter fuel allowance.

"As the Prime Minister says, we're not going to shy away from this to get the economy back on its feet."

