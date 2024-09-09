Words by Georgia Ziebart, ITV News Producer.

Users of the popular exercise app Strava have a saying: "If it isn't on Strava, it didn't happen". But some people have found a way to record runs and cycles on Strava, even if they never did them - through the use of so-called "Strava mules".

Strava is an app used to track and record physical exercise, such as runs and bike rides. Users can share stats such as the time and distance of their exercise, for which others can give them "kudos".

But some users are advertising their services as "mules" or "jockeys" - a trade in which they complete runs or cycles for Strava users, in return for money.

The Strava user can then share the data from the run as their own, impressing their friends and even winning in-app rewards, such as the "King" or "Queen of the Mountain" badge.

Wahyu Wicaksono, from Indonesia, has 76 regular customers. On average, he says he does one or two runs per day, depending on the length of the run requested, he told ITV News.

Wicaksono advertises his services via social media platforms such as Instagram and X, where he goes by the handle @jokistrava_. Once a commission is made, he logs into the customer's Strava account in order to complete the run.

He says some people use his service because they are injured and unable to run, or others simply don't have time to exercise, but still want to keep up their activity on the app.

One account on freelance services website Fiverr offers a premium cost of £12 for a five mile Strava run. Credit: Fiverr

Wicaksono charges 14,000 Indonesian Rupiah per kilometre - roughly 70p. But he charges more for special events, such as races or marathons.

"Running has been my hobby since childhood, and I often take part in running championships," he says, "I can earn a good amount of money from being a Strava jockey, so I thought, why not?"

Wicaksono says the use of mules or jockeys is widespread in Indonesia - having started as a social media trend. But there also seems to be a network of Strava mules working in the UK.

Gil is an IT expert living in London. He started advertising himself as a Strava jockey when he found he had some extra time working from home. He says he was inspired by seeing the trend work in Indonesia, and has since built up dozens of clients.

"I thought, I have some time on my hands, and I'd love to go for a cycle ride," he told ITV News, "And it would be great for someone to pay enough for my coffee, my isotonic drink and my banana afterwards."

His initial plan was never to make money, he says, but rather for the fun of the activity. But he soon realised his business could be far more lucrative.

"The number of potential customers interested in a three hour ride starting in Bradford, or a one hour run in an obscure industrial estate at lunchtime is pretty limited," he said. The solution? "A geographically widespread network".

Gil identifies potential clients via running forums such as LetsRun and RunningAhead, then connects them with jockeys in their area.

He uses a cycle in Manchester as an example, where a client requested a 100 mile ride from the city centre.

"I went on a forum, contacted some friends, and found a guy who was happy to go on such a ride in Manchester," he said.

Screenshots from a cycle ride done by a Strava Jockey in Manchester. Credit: @StravaJockey

Prices are dependent on distance and speed. At present, Gil charges £2.50 for a five kilometre run, while the cycle in Manchester cost the client £16. He's even considering beginning a subscription programme - offering three 10km runs a week for £42 per month.

But, he says, the "real interest" is on longer activities - "so they have something to brag about".

One of his mules running a marathon distance can make up to £200, and "Everesting" - a Strava trend in which cyclists cumulatively climb 8,848 metres, the height of Mount Everest - can go for up to £500. He is even planning on selling swims across the English Channel.

Gil admits that jockeying "does raise serious ethical concerns", and breaks the terms and conditions of the app. But, he says, "if I provide the data to someone, it's their decision the way in which they use it [that's immoral], not the fact I've given it away."

Podcaster Adrienne Adhami - who goes by Adrienne LDN on Strava - has a large following on the app and regularly uploads her runs. She says the trend of using Strava mules speaks to the desire to hold the 'status' of a healthy active lifestyle.

"It's a way to signal to other people online that you're getting up to run 10k before work because you're fit, focused and disciplined - even if you're actually still in bed," she told ITV News.

"It's a sign of the extreme lengths people will go to in order to impress others online".

She said that although most Strava users view mules as "a bit of a joke" at present, despite being unfair on genuine Strava users, there could be more serious consequences.

"Content creators on Strava can make money based on their stats - for example, they might be offered brand deals or spots in competitive races with limited spaces," she says, "so it becomes a lot more serious once those kinds of rewards are offered".

Strava said: "Strava's mission is to motivate people to live their best lives. Part of the platform's magic comes from the authenticity of our global community in uploading an activity, giving kudos, or engaging in a club.

"As required by our terms of service, Strava athletes agree to create only one account for their personal use and not share their account or Strava credentials with others.

"Accounts found violating the Terms of Service, including through sharing account information or misrepresenting the athlete and/or activity, will be suspended from the platform. This is important to safeguarding and respecting the progress and work of our athletes as they lace up everyday. "

