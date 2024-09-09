Powerful Typhoon Yagi leaves 59 dead in Vietnam as flooding sweeps away bridge

A bridge has collapsed and a bus was swept away by flooding in northern Vietnam on Monday, as more rain fell following the most powerful typhoons to hit the region in decades .

At least 59 people have died after Typhoon Yagi tore through the region, causing landslides, flooding, and widespread power outages. A further 176 people have been injured.

The typhoon made landfall on Saturday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

It has since been downgraded to a tropical depression, but officials warned of more floods and landslides as rain continued to fall.

People carry belongings through floodwaters in Lang Son province. Credit: AP

On Monday morning, a passenger bus carrying 20 people was swept into a flooded stream by a landslide in Cao Bang province. Rescue efforts were hampered by continuing landslides.

In Pho Tho province, several cars and motorbikes fell into a river after a busy steel bridge collapsed. Three people were fished out of the river in ongoing rescue operations. Thirteen others are still missing.

A bridge collapses into the Red River in Phu Tho Province in Vietnam Credit: AP

Nine people died during the typhoon, and 50 others were killed in consequent floods and landslides, according to Vietnamese officials. The water level of several rivers in Northern Vietnam remained dangerously high.

Yagi made landfall with winds up to 92mph, lifting roofs from buildings and uprooting trees. More than three million people were left without electricity in northern Vietnam, and nearly 116,192 hectares of agricultural land were damaged.

Before hitting Vietnam, Yagi killed at least 20 people in the Philippines last week, and three in China.

Chinese authorities said infrastructure losses across the Hainan Island province amounted to $102 million (£77m).

