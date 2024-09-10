At least 40 people have been killed and dozens more injured in an Israeli strike on a designated humanitarian zone in Gaza, Palestinian officials have said.

Israel said it was targeting "significant" Hamas militants - allegations which were denied by the militant group.

The Civil Defense, first responders operating under the Hamas-run government, said a tent encampment near Khan Younis in the Al-Mawasi area was struck by at least three missiles in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The area is a designated humanitarian zone.

The group said they had recovered 40 bodies, and search efforts were ongoing for others. They said entire families were killed in their tents.

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike on a crowded tent camp housing Palestinians displaced by the war. Credit: AP

Eyewitnesses reported three large craters at the scene, where first responders were sifting through the rubble with garden tools and their bare hands by the light of mobile phones.

Attaf al-Shaar, who was displaced from the southern city of Rafah and staying in the Al-Mawasi camp, said the strike happened just after midnight and caused a fire.

"The people were buried in the sand. They were retrieved as body parts," she said.

Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, one of three hospitals to receive casualties, said around two dozen bodies were brought in from the strike.

The Israeli military said it had struck Hamas militants who were operating in a command-and-control centre. It said its forces used precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and other means to avoid civilian casualties.

Israel says it tries to avoid harming civilians throughout the war, which was ignited by Hamas' October 7 attack.

Credit: AP

Netanyahu's administration blames Hamas for any civilian deaths because the militants often operate in residential areas and are known to position tunnels, rocket launchers and other infrastructure near homes, schools and mosques.

Hamas released a statement denying any militants were in the area. Neither Israel nor Hamas provided evidence to substantiate their claims.

Gaza's Health Ministry says over 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, and around 90% of Gaza's population have been displaced, many of them multiple times.

Israeli evacuation orders, which now cover roughly 90% of Gaza, have pushed hundreds of thousands of people into Al-Mawasi refugee camp.

Aid groups have struggled to provide even basic services there, and Israel has occasionally struck targets there despite designating it a humanitarian zone.

