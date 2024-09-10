The ex-partner accused of setting Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei on fire and killing her has died in hospital in Kenya.

The Ugandan marathon runner died on Thursday after suffering 80% burns on her body and organ failure.

The 33-year-old’s former partner, Dickson Ndiema, died at Moi Referral Hospital in Eldoret on Monday night. He had been treated for burns covering 30% of his body, which he allegedly sustained in the attack.

Ndiema bought a container of petrol, poured it on the marathon runner and set her ablaze during a disagreement at her house, according to Trans Nzoia County Police.

A report filed by the local chief said that the couple were heard fighting over the land where the house was built before the fire started.

Cheptegei's parents said that their daughter had purchased land in Trans Nzoia, a county in Western Kenya, to be close to the county’s numerous athletic training centres.

Her father, Joseph Cheptegei, told reporters last week that Ndiema was stalking and threatening his daughter and the family informed the police.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning

He said he wanted justice and was concerned that the suspect was not being guarded at his hospital bed and could escape.

Cheptegei was a long-distance runner, competing in marathons and 10,000m races.

She finished 44th in the marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a time of over two hours.

Paris plans to honour Cheptegei by naming a sports venue after her, city mayor Anne Hidalgo announced on Friday. The proposal will be discussed by officials in October.

“Paris will not forget her and we will dedicate a sports venue to her, so that her memory and her story will remain among us, and help us carry even stronger the message of equality, which is a message carried by the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Hidalgo said.

City hall said in a statement: “Paris joins its elected representatives in expressing its support for the family of the athlete, victim of a femicide a few weeks after her participation in the Olympic Games.”

Cheptegei is expected to be buried at her home in Uganda on Saturday.

On average, every 11 minutes, a woman or girl is killed by an intimate partner or family member somewhere in the world, according to UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…