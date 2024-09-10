Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl has become a father 'outside of marriage'

Dave Grohl has become a father to a child outside of his marriage, the Foo Fighters guitarist announced on social media.

The frontman, 55, said he plans to be a “loving and supportive parent” to his new daughter in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Grohl, who shares three daughters with his wife Jordyn Blum, said he loves his family and is doing “everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness”.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage”, he wrote in the post.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

He added: “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together. Dave.”

Grohl has been married to director Blum since 2003.

The rocker played drums in the pioneering grunge band Nirvana from 1990 until 1994 when lead singer Kurt Cobain died aged 27.

He went on to form Foo Fighters and has scored a number of chart-topping albums including their most recent effort, 2023’s But Here We Are.

