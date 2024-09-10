Play Brightcove video

ITV News Political Correspondent Shehab Khan has the latest as MPs vote to approve plans to cut winter fuel allowance for pensioners

Around 10 million pensioners will no longer receive winter fuel payment, after MPs have voted to scrap the policy.

The winter fuel payment is an annual tax-free winter sum worth between £200 or £300.

A total of 348 MPs voted against a motion on Tuesday, urging the government to delay implementing cuts for around 10 million pensioners.

228 MPs voted in favour of the motion, with one Labour backbencher, Jon Trickett, opposing the government.

Some 53 MPs, including seven ministers, had no vote recorded, which does not necessarily mean that an MP actively chose to abstain - for example, some may be unable to attend due to other commitments.

It is understood some of the 53 MPs had been "slipped", meaning they were given permission not to attend.

However, 15 of the Labour MPs who signed a motion which called on the government to delay implementing the cut were among those on the 'no vote' list.

Of the seven former Labour backbenchers who lost the whip after defying the government over the two-child benefit cap earlier this year, five - Apsana Begum, Zarah Sultana, John McDonnell, Ian Byrne and Richard Burgon - voted with the opposition.

Sir Keir Starmer has justified the plans to help "secure the foundations" of the economy, but backbench MPs, union leaders, and the opposition have all called on the government to reverse its decision.

Speaking before the vote took place, Sir Keir said he recognised his administration was taking a “really tough decision”, but that Labour had been "elected into government on the basis of economic stability, that we would secure the foundations".

He said: "If you're asking whether I recognise it's a tough decision I absolutely recognise the tough decision.

"If you're asking, would I want to make this decision, the answer is no, but I did not want to inherit a £22 billion black hole, and I'm not prepared to walk past that.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the cuts in July as part of a series of measures to address the £22 billion "black hole" in public finances left by the previous Tory government.

Under the plans, the winter fuel allowance for pensioners will be limited to only those claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the squeeze in July. Credit: PA

The change is expected to reduce the number of eligible pensioners from 11.4 million to 1.5 million, with most of those remaining on pension credit. This is expected to save around £1.4 billion this year.

Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham has accused Labour of "picking the pocket of pensioners" and called for a wealth tax to raise funds instead.

Sir Keir said that measures to stabilise the economy are "the foundation for the triple lock, which in the end means that the state pension will increase in a way that outstrips the winter fuel payment".

The chancellor wrote in The Telegraph on Monday that the Treasury estimates maintaining the triple lock will make a state pension worth around £1,700 more by 2029.

The triple lock guarantees the state pension will rise each year by the highest of either inflation, wage increases or 2.5%.

