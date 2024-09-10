Rachel ‘Raygun’ Gunn has been ranked the number one female breakdancer in the world despite her recent Olympic controversy.

The 37-year-old attracted global attention with her divisive performance at the Paris Olympics, which failed to receive a single point from the judges.

Among other questionable moves, Gunn scored zero points for her “kangaroo dance” during her routine.

Questions were raised about her selection for the Australian Olympic squad, with an online petition collecting close to 50,000 signatures.

Australia's Olympic Committee slammed the public backlash and denounced it as bullying of an athlete.

Despite her unsuccessful performance at the Games, Raygun touched down in Sydney to find the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) had updated its rankings putting her at the top of their list.

Raygun competes against Logistx at the Paris Olympics

Her world number one ranking is thanks to the 1,000 points she earned winning the WDSF Oceania Championship, which also secured her place in the 2024 Olympics.

Th e three female medallists from the Paris Olympics failed to appear on the WDSF's list with no points offered for the world rankings.

Raygun, 37, who has a PhD in breakdancing and dance culture, announced she will be stepping away from competitions for a while.

When asked on Australian TV programme, The Project, if she believes she is genuinely the best female breaker in Australia, Raygun said "I think my record speaks to that".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...