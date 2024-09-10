Special relationship front and centre as Blinken arrives in UK

Foreign Secretary David Lammy will welcome US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to London on Tuesday as part of strategic talks on the future of the “special relationship”.

In a statement, the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) said talks between the pair will cover "unwavering support" for Ukraine and the UK and US’s commitment to a long-term peaceful settlement in the Middle East and enabling a two-state solution.

The pair will also discuss ways to "deepen" the economic and security relationship between the US and the UK, in the first of what is hoped to be an annual "strategic dialogue" meeting.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the UK has "no greater friend" than the US.

David Lammy will be hosting the secretary of state. Credit: PA

"The special relationship has been cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years, but together we are committed to supercharging our alliance to bring security and growth to Brits and Americans alike,” he said.

"In a more volatile and insecure world, it is even more important that we are highly aligned nations.

"Together we are re-energising our economic partnership, working together to tackle insecurity abroad and facing the future in unity and confidence."

Mr Lammy and Mr Blinken previously met during the Nato summit in Washington DC in July.

In the same week as Mr Blinken's trip, Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be in the US meeting with President Joe Biden.

The PM has said the main purpose of the trip is to discuss the continued struggles in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"The aim for this meeting is to provide time for a more detailed, deeper discussion that goes beyond the usual format of bilateral meetings and the regular phone calls that they have," the prime minister’s spokesperson said.

"It’s also an opportunity for the UK and US to have a deeper strategic discussion before summits where we will be engaging with wider partners, for example, at Unga and the G20 coming up," she added.

