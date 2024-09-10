Starmer to lead new Council of Nations and Regions with devolved First Ministers

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed he will lead a new Council of the Nations and Regions, which will involve the first ministers of the three devolved administrations.

The new body will take the place of joint ministerial councils, which previously operated and brought ministers from Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast together with UK Government ministers.

However, Sir Keir claimed that under the Tory government the “prime minister didn’t bother turning up” to such meetings – with the then-Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove often involved in the talks.

Sir Keir pledged his new body would be a “a proper council”, revealing he had spoken about his plans to Scottish First Minister John Swinney when they met in Edinburgh shortly after Labour’s general election victory.

Sir Keir Starmer travelled to Edinburgh to meet Scottish First Minister John Swinney just days after becoming Prime Minister Credit: Scott Heppell/PA

Speaking to Scottish lobby journalists at a briefing in Downing Street, Sir Keir confirmed: “The council of nations and regions, which we promised to set up, we will set up.”

He added: “A proper council, where Scotland is properly represented by the First Minister in a formal setting with me and the other First Ministers, meeting on a regular basis, where we can look at challenges and opportunities together.”

The Labour leader stressed again his party’s desire to “reset the relationship” between the Scottish and UK governments.

Sir Keir insisted: “Yes there are political differences between the two governments but I want to work to deliver for Scotland with anybody who will work with me in that endeavour.”

His comments came as Pat McFadden, the new Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said the Prime Minister had set out to “bring responsibility for intergovernmental relations back into the centre of government”.

Mr McFadden added that while there were “political differences” between the SNP government at Holyrood and the Labour one at Westminster, he hoped they could have a “respectful relationship”.

He said he had had an introductory call with Mr Swinney, but said the two men had known each other for almost four decades.

Mr McFadden told journalists: “It’s a small world, I have known the First Minister for many many years, in fact almost 40 years ago we shared the same dishwashing job in a Mexican restaurant in Edinburgh, Viva Mexico.”

Looking forward he said he wants to have a “respectful relationship” with Mr Swinney and his government.

Mr McFadden said: “If you set out trying to have a respectful relationship that is a good place to start and we will see if that’s possible – that’s what I would like to do.”

A spokesperson for Mr Swinney said: “The First Minister fondly remembers his time washing dishes.

“It is a huge complement to the magnificent Viva Mexico that it proved to be such a great training ground for a successful career in national politics.”

Scotland’s Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said: “We look forward to more details on the formation of the council and welcome the opportunity for a reset in relations between the UK and Scottish governments.

“The Scottish Government is ready to work with the new UK Government to agree a collaborative, co-operative approach to intergovernmental relations, which respects devolution and all of the powers of the Scottish Parliament.”