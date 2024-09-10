Play Brightcove video

This was the moment the Airbus landed at Heathrow to help a plane that has been grounded for months. Credit: Flight Foucs 365

The unusually shaped Airbus Beluga made a rare stop at London Heathrow Airport this week following an incident earlier this year.

On Monday, the Airbus - named after the whale it resembles - was carrying parts for a British Airways plane that has been grounded since April.

It is designed to carry aircraft parts or large cargo.

An empty Virgin Atlantic 787-9 was being towed to a different part of the airfield when it collided with the wingtip of the BA plane which was stationery.

No passengers were injured.

The Virgin Atlantic plane returned to service but the British Airways aircraft was grounded due to serious damage.

