The widow of ice hockey player Johnny Gaudreau has revealed she is pregnant with their third child, while giving a tearful eulogy at his funeral.

NHL star Johnny and his brother Matthew died on August 29 after they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bikes in New Jersey. It was the eve of their younger sister Katie's wedding, where they were set to serve as groomsmen.

The driver, Sean M. Higgins, has been charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle. He is currently awaiting a hearing set for September 13.

Meredith and Johnny Gaudreau with their two children, left, and Madeline and Matthew Gaudreau, right. Credit: Instagram

Meredith Gaudreau told the congregation at the brothers' joint funeral she was nine weeks pregnant with the couple's third child. Matthew's wife, Madeline, is also pregnant, and is due to give birth to the couple's first child in December.

John and Matthew Gaudreau, aged 31 and 29 respectively, were remembered as loving brothers and husband at the funeral held in a Philadelphia Church. Attendees paid tribute to their commitment to hockey and their tight bond.

"Everything was always John and Matty," Meredith Gaudreau said, "I know John would not be able to live a day without his brother. He loved him so much."

"John and I had the best six months as a family of four," she added, "These will forever be the best six months of my life."

"There's specifically one week I will cherish forever, it will be my favourite week of my life. We're actually a family of five."

"It was a surprise, but [Johnny's] initial reaction was just kissing me and hugging me," she said, "he was beaming."

"I still feel like the luckiest girl in the world to be his wife. He was and still is my soulmate."

Mourners depart following the funeral. Credit: AP

Madeline Gaudreau spoke of her excitement for her and Matthew's first child, who is set to be named Tripp.

"I'm so thankful God gave us a child, a little Matty to run around for life, to carry on his legacy.

"Tripp will know how much his father loved him, and I promise to do all the things with him we talked about," she said.

Guy Gaudreau, the father of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, follows their hearse after the funeral. Credit: AP

Johnny, an NHL player for the Calgary Flames and Blue Jackets, and Matthew, who coached the Gloucester Catholic hockey team, each played NCAA hockey at Boston College.

The brothers were cycling on a road in Oldmans Township at about 8pm on August 29 when Higgins, who was driving an SUV in the same direction, attempted to pass two other vehicles and struck them from behind, according to New Jersey State Police.

Higgins told a responding officer he had had five or six beers prior to the crash, and admitted to consuming alcohol while driving.

"I urge everyone to never drink and drive," Madeline Gaudreau said at the funeral, "Call a ride. Please do not put another family through this torture."

"The loss of Matty and John will leave a hole in the family, with his close friends, the community for eternity," she said.

Fans place flowers for Johnny Gaudreau at a memorial set up in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: AP

Meredith Gaudreau's father, Ed Morris, said the only goal moving forward is to attempt to replicate how the brothers lived.

"John and Matty will be so happy if the world learned about how they lived their life and we all improved our lives as a result," he said.

"That's the greatest gift we can give John, Matt and the Gaudreaus, who are in deep pain."

Buses brought players and friends to the church for the funeral, while other churches in the area offered signs of prayer and support for the Gaudreau family.

Mourners arrive at the Gaudreau brothers' funeral, wearing Johnny Gaudreau's No. 13 jersey. Credit: AP

Crowds of hundreds of people walked in for the service, including several children wearing Gaudreau No. 13 jerseys - the jersey Johnny wore.

His former Columbus Blue Jackets teammate Patrik Laine, Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadians, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and longtime executive Brian Burke were among those in attendance.

The brothers' lives have also been celebrated on social media since their deaths. Katie Gaudreau, the younger sister who was supposed to get married the day after the brothers were killed, posted family photos of the siblings as children.

Mourners attend the funeral of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Credit: AP

"It brings tears to my eyes to see how much everyone loved and cherished my husband and brother-in-law as much as their families do," Madeline Gaudreau said, "this last week has felt like I'm trapped in a nightmare I can't wake up from.

"I feel numb, angry, sad and blessed all at once," she said, "Some days the thought of this new reality is debilitating, but mostly I just miss Matt."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…