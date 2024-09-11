American soul singer and Maze band member Frankie Beverly dies aged 77

American soul singer and member of the band Maze Frankie Beverly has died aged 77, his family confirmed.

The singer was known for his hit Before I Let Go which became a staple in Black American communities.

Beverly’s family said in a statement on the band's social media account: "Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience.”

"During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way.

"This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honour the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly.”

The family added: “He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better.”

“He lived for his music, family and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all."

Beverly, born in Philadelphia, began his music career young, singing solo in his local church in East Germantown.

As a teenager, Beverly sang with a group called the Silhouettes before forming his own doo-wop group, The Blenders.

It has been alleged he adopted the name Frankiein homage to blues singer Frankie Lymon, who died in 1968 aged 25.

In 1970, Beverly founded the group Maze, initially called Raw Soul. Their blend of soul, funk, and RnB is said to have caught the attention of Marvin Gaye, who invited them to tour as his opening act.

Beverly and Maze went on to enjoy years of success with hits like Joy and Pain, Golden Time of Day, We Are One, and Happy Feelin’s.

Their song Before I Let Go became known as the unofficial anthem of summer parties, according to the band’s website.

The track became so iconic in the Black community that Beyonce covered it for her 2019 concert film Homecoming.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Beverly was "blown away" by Beyonce's version, he said: "She kept it quiet, until her people called me one day…when they played it, I was blown away.

"his is one of the high points of my life."

Beverly and Maze toured for decades, and in 2012, he received the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. He announced his retirement earlier this year.

No cause of death has been announced.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment