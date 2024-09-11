Arctic air sweeps UK bringing chilly winds and showers

The UK is experiencing below-average temperatures, with a chance of patchy frost as Arctic air sweeps into the country, the Met Office said.

Blustery showers, with a small risk of thunder and hail, are forecast for Wednesday, particularly in the north, the forecaster added.

Some snow or sleet may be seen on the Scottish mountains on Wednesday as temperatures will be below average for the time of year, with about 10C to 13C in Scotland and 13C to 16C in southern England.

Clare Nasir, Met Office meteorologist, said: “Yesterday, (there were) severe gales across the north east of Scotland and some persistent rain, all courtesy of this area of low pressure.

She said this means the UK's weather will continue to be affected by “showers, some sunshine and a cold wind” over the coming days.

In a forecast on Wednesday afternoon, Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: "It's definitely big coat weather out there. Chilly wind, some sunshine, but plenty of showers as well.

He said that as a low pressure system bringing winds from the north are "feeding down" through the Irish Sea into North West England before continuing on across the Midlands.

While there's "plenty of showers developing elsewhere", Mr Deakin said "not too many" are expected for South Wales or South West England, while parts of Eastern England could "escape dry".

"But elsewhere, be prepared for showers to come and go throughout the day", he warned, adding: "They'll chug through pretty smartly because of that brisk wind, but that brisk wind is bringing the chill."

The showers will continue through Wednesday evening and overnight, but are expected to fade away in-land, and remain more frequent across northern and western areas. Frost could be seen in some areas overnight as temperatures drop to 4C or 5C.

“Winds won’t be as blustery across in-land areas, showers particularly along the coastline, they may develop in land, but there will be some drier interludes and a mix of cloud and sunshine yet again, temperatures 14C or 15C in the south,” Ms Nasir said.

Friday will generally be a dry day after possible patchy frost again on Thursday night.

She added: “A ridge of high pressure is moving in, so a cold start, with a localised frost, but with that we’ll see some sunshine. All change though as we head into the weekend from the north west.”

Temperatures are expected to return nearer to average for this time of year at the weekend.

