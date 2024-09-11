Driver jailed for 32 years after Australian bus crash that left 10 people dead

The driver who caused one of Australia's deadliest bus crashes, killing 10 people and injuring 25, has been jailed for 32 years.

Brett Button, 59, was driving the coach carrying 35 people to their accommodation after celebrating a wedding at a winery in New South Wales.

Button lost control of the bus on a roundabout as it slammed into a guardrail and toppled over.

It was earlier heard Button took the roundabout on too fast, telling some passengers, "this next part is going to be fun", moments before the crash, 7News reports.

He pleaded guilty to 10 charges of dangerous driving causing death, nine counts of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm and 16 counts of causing bodily harm by wanton driving.

Judge Roy Ellis said he has "never dealt with anywhere near the same extent of extraordinary devastation in a case."

The judge said Button was under the influence of the opioid-based painkiller tramadol and had "abandoned his responsibility" to keep all 35 of his passengers safe.

Earlier in the day, Button made an emotional statement, telling the court he was "shamed of everything (he’s) caused".

"I’ve tried to figure out the words to say I’m sorry, but how do you say you’re sorry for such a horrible, tragic event that has ruined the lives of hundreds of people?" he said.

"I can’t forgive myself, I can’t believe I caused this, I never meant to cause it and I truly wish it never happened.

"I live with this every day and I hate myself I never meant to hurt anyone in my entire life and now I’ve committed the ultimate sin."

There were cheers in the courtroom and cries of "yes" and "thank you" after the sentence was handed down.

Earlier, victims' family members delivered emotional victim impact statements, telling the court of their grief and trauma.

Graham McBride told how he awoke five days after the crash in a hospital bed with a fractured neck, ribs and arm and numerous cuts. He had lost his wife Nadene and only daughter Kyah in the crash.

Australian news website news.com.au reported Button admitted to driving too fast but denied his prescription opioids had impaired his driving.

The court was told Button had taken "significantly more" than his prescribed dosage on the day of the crash.

The court also heard that Button had been taking tramadol since the 1990s and had been stood down by a previous employer in 2022 after a pain specialist ruled he was addicted to the drug.

Button will be eligible for release on parole on May 7, 2048.

