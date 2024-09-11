Greggs has released a five-piece 22 carat gold-plated collection of jewellery for its most dedicated sausage roll fans.

'Baked in Gold' is the British bakery chain's first official jewellery collection, which will be available online from 10am on September 13, coinciding with the start of London Fashion Week.

Greggs Sausage Roll Stud Earrings Credit: Greggs

The limited edition range features iconic Greggs favourites including Sausage roll earrings, a Jammy Heart necklace and a Greggs charm bracelet. Each piece is hand-crafted by contemporary British artist Dion Kitson and prices start at £36.

"Greggs fans are sure to find the perfect, gloriously golden piece to take their accessory game to the next level," the bakery said.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

“We’re always looking for ways that help Greggs customers share their love for the brand, and the launch of Baked in Gold is another fun way to deliver this," Hannah Squirrell, Customer Director at Greggs said.

"We’re excited to be teaming up with Dion as we step into the world of jewellery to deliver the fun and flavour that our customers know us for, in a unique and one-of-a-kind way!”

Designer Dion Kitson added: “When Greggs asked me to turn their most iconic menu items into jewellery, it made sense, it's right up my street - Sausage roll stud earrings and Pink Jammie doughnut charms? It's about having fun with something we know and love in the UK."

Greggs Icons Charm Bracelet Credit: Greggs

The launch follows a tease posted across Greggs' social media channels over the weekend, prompting fans to speculate what could be coming.

The jewellery range follows a previous collaboration between Greggs and Primark in 2022 featuring branded tracksuits, bucket hats, sliders and trainers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...