Foreign Secretary David Lammy and his US counterpart Antony Blinken have arrived in Kyiv ahead of their joint visit to show support for Ukraine.

The pair took an overnight train from eastern Poland and reached the Ukrainian capital at 11.45am local time (9.45am BST).

They will use their visit to meet with members of the Ukrainian leadership, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and, according to Lammy, hear "how the Ukrainians see their needs in this moment, toward what objectives and what we can do to support those needs".

President Zelenskyy is expected to push both diplomats for permission to use Western missiles to strike at targets within Russia, with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden due to discuss the issue in Washington on Friday.

It comes as Blinken accused Iran of providing Russia with Fath-360 short-range ballistic missiles, calling the move a "dramatic escalation" of the war.

Lammy hailed the Kyiv trip as "the first of its kind in a decade" at a press conference alongside his US counterpart on Tuesday.

He said: "All I can tell you is we will be listening intently to our Ukrainian partners, we will both be reporting back to the prime minister, to President Biden in the coming days, and I fully anticipate this is something they will take up when they meet on Friday."

Asked whether Ukraine will be given permission to use UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles in Russia, Mr Lammy said: "It's hugely important that we're travelling together to hear from our Ukrainian counterparts and President Zelenskyy their assessment of the situation on the ground and their needs on the ground.

"It would, however, be quite wrong to comment on the detail of operational issues in a forum such as this, because the only person who could benefit is Putin, and we will do nothing to give him any advantage in his illegal invasion."

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…