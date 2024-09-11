New weight loss pill by makers of Ozempic shows promise in early trial

A new weight loss pill developed by the maker of Ozempic helped overweight and obese people lose up to 13% of their body weight in three months, an early trial has found.

The new pill, amycretin, mimics the actions of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and amylin – hormones that play a role in reducing blood sugar.

Experts have said that while pills may be cheaper when compared to injectable drugs like semaglutide - sold under the brand names Ozempic or Wegovy - more research is needed.

Amycretin has been developed by Novo Nordisk, which also makes semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist that is used to treat diabetes and obesity.

There is currently a shortage of semaglutide due to a huge surge in interest in it due to its ability to help people lose weight.

The phase one trial of amycretin, led by Novo Nordisk, included adults without diabetes, who had a body mass index (BMI) of between 25 and 39.9, a range considered overweight to obese.

Some 95 people were given a once-daily amycretin pill while 29 were given a placebo. Three different doses of amycretin were tested on patients, with one group’s dose increased from 1mg to 25mg a day.

Another group’s dose was increased from 3mg to 12mg over 10 days, while the third group started on 3mg, eventually increasing to two doses of 50mg per day by the end of the 12-week period.

Researchers found those on 50mg of amycretin lost 10.4% of their body weight, while those taking two doses of 50mg – the maximum tested – lost 13.1%.

This is compared to an average loss of 1.1% in the placebo group.

Researchers said: "The results underscore the promising potential of amycretin as an anti-obesity medication and may pave the way for a novel patient-centred weight-management option.

"Investigations of amycretin in larger and longer studies are being planned to fully assess its efficacy and safety profile."

Side effects of amycretin were found to include nausea and vomiting.

An abstract from the trial will be presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Madrid.

The demand for Ozempic has led to a black market developing for it, with experts warning many being sold through irregular channels are fakes.

The weight-loss injections have become very popular, with social media showing before and after pictures of fat loss, and some celebrities endorsing their use.

Ozempic is available on the NHS for people with type 2 diabetes, while Wegovy can be prescribed for weight loss via specialist weight management services, with strict criteria around who can get the drugs.

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) warned of a possible "explosion in the unlicensed sale of medication online".

Reacting to the findings, associate professor of diet and obesity at the University of Oxford's Nuffield Department of Primary Health Care Sciences, Dr Nerys Astbury, said: “The comparable effects of this drug and associated health outcomes compared with the injectable drugs – which already have market approval – is not known, and requires further investigation.

“With so many already living with obesity, there will be considerable work to treat and care for this group of individuals in the NHS.

“Having a greater range of safe and effective prescription medications opens up the pharmaceutical treatment options for people living with obesity."

Naveed Sattar, professor of cardiometabolic medicine and honorary consultant at the University of Glasgow, added: “The more medicines coming forward to treat obesity, the better as this gives more chance to find safe and efficacious medicines, especially tablets that could be more easily available – and cheaper – for the many millions around the world struggling with obesity and its complications.

“This early phase research on a new oral combination is exciting given the speed of weight loss seen.

“However, far larger scale trials will be needed to test such medicines in due course, including its effect on disease outcomes.”

