The rival candidates debated each other on a range of topics, including the economy, migration and race

Words by ITV News US Correspondent Dan Rivers and Washington News Editor Jonathan Wald

Philadelphia might be called the city of brotherly love, but after an initial handshake there was little warmth in the presidential debate studio last night.

Almost immediately Kamala Harris and Donald Trump clashed on the economy, and the fiery sparring continued right to the end.

There were so many eye-catching moments that drew gasps from the several hundred journalists watching the debate in the spin room, as Harris attempted to throw rhetorical punches.

Trump ducked and dived as he evaded answers.

Harris used all her prosecutorial skills, honed from her time as California's attorney-general, to set the arguments against Trump and the dangers he poses.

But it was when she suggested supporters at his rallies left early because they were exhausted and bored that Trump lost control.

Strategically, this was a failure for the Republicans, who had hoped Trump would deliver a disciplined forward-facing message.

Instead, on immigration and abortion, Trump made lurid claims, which were immediately shot down by the fact-checking moderators.

From illegal migrants eating pet dogs to full-term babies being executed by abortion clinics, the litany of lies and exaggerations was difficult to keep up with.

This wasn't all good news for the Democrats though.

Harris appeared to have few answers on how she would reduce prices and help middle-class families struggling with inflation.

But on the threat posed by Trump, she was articulate and robust. Her goading of Trump on Ukraine provoked him into saying he would sue for peace with Vladimir Putin even before he was inaugurated, which would be illegal.

He doubled down on both his election denial and his role in the January 6 riot, offering Harris the chance to tell viewers how she was in the Capitol that day, as the violent mob attacked policemen outside.

The televised debate was watched across the United States. Credit: AP

It was perhaps a sign of his realisation the evening hadn't gone well, that Trump made the unprecedented decision to appear in the spin room himself, attempting to suck the oxygen of publicity away from Democrat surrogates who were arguing he'd lost.

But despite his impromptu press conference and an appearance on the right wing channel Fox News, Trump was facing a tide of opinion suggesting he'd been defeated in the debate.

The final blow came from pop superstar Taylor Swift, whose endorsement of Harris may shift more votes than the 90 minutes of argument between the two candidates.

And yet despite Harris' superiority in the first and possibly only debate with Trump, this remains an election of incredibly fine margins.

Many voters are still undecided and it's unclear whether her night in Philadelphia's National Constitution Centre will translate to victory on November 5.

