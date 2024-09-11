Taylor Swift has hailed Kamala Harris as a " steady-handed, gifted leader" as she endorsed the Democratic nominee for the upcoming presidential election.

US popstar Swift handed Harris the boost shortly after she went head-to-head in her first presidential debate with rival Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Swift announced her support for Harris in an Instagram post to her 283 million followers, in which she said it was her belief that " we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos".

The post received more than 2.3 million likes within half an hour of it being shared.

"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most," Swift said.

"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country."

She explained that her endorsement for Harris was partially prompted by Trump's decision to post artificial intelligence (AI) generated pictures suggesting that she had endorsed him.

Swift added: "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation.

"It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."

Kamala Harris was hailed as a 'steady-handed, gifted leader' by Taylor Swift. Credit: AP

Swift signed off her post with "Childless Cat Lady" - an apparent remark to previous comments made by JD Vance, Trump's running mate, about women without children not having an equal stake in the future of the United States.

Trump's campaign team have dismissed Swift's endorsement as "further evidence that the Democrat Party has unfortunately become a party of the wealthy elites".

Swift previously offered her backing to Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election, and cheered for Harris during a debate with then-vice president Mike Pence.

She is recognised as a popular figure across the United States - particularly with young women.

A Fox News survey in October 2023 found that 55% of voters overall, including 68% of Democrats and 43% of Republicans held a favourable view of her.

